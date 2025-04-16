Easterfest event returning to Leamington this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Easterfest is set to return to Leamington town centre this weekend.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This will be the third year that market operator CJ’s Events Warwickshire has put on the event in Leamington.

Easterfest will take place on the Parade on Monday April 21 and it will run from 10am to 4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will feature stalls, activities and entertainment – including kids rides and a mini farm.

One of CJ's Events Warwickshire's previous events on the Parade in Leamington. Photo by Leila Hawkins Photography

A spokesperson from CJ’s Events Warwickshire said: “With a fantastic variety of stalls, Easter Fest 2025 has something for everyone! Whether you’re a foodie searching for delicious treats or a shopaholic on the hunt for unique finds, our range of traders is sure to satisfy your cravings.

“Bring the whole family, grab your Easter bonnets, and head over for a day full of fun and joy.

"We can’t wait to share this egg-stravagant event with you and celebrate the joy of Easter together.”

For more information about the event and the stall holders attending Easterfest go to: https://www.cjseventswarwickshire.co.uk/events/e19387c422ca67bb/