The one-day event celebrates everything eco with a range of have-a-go sessions and activities covering everything from wellbeing, fitness and sustainability.

Popular environmental festival EcoFest will take place in Leamington town centre again towards the end of the summer.

The event will take place at The Pump Room Gardens on Saturday September 2 from 10am to 5pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

EcoFest celebrates everything eco with a range of have-a-go sessions and activities covering everything from wellbeing, fitness and sustainability, a delicious choice of local and sustainable food and a variety of music from local artists on the bandstand.

EcoFest. Picture supplied.

Visitors will also be able to browse a range of stalls from local businesses offering healthy and sustainable alternatives, with charities and community interest companies (CICs) there to talk about the work they do in the community to combat climate change and improve people’s health and wellbeing.

The event has attracted over 4,000 visitors since it first began in 2019 and has now become a staple part of the town’s events calendar.

Warwick district councillor James Kennedy, portfolio holder for climate change, said: “Since it first began, EcoFest has proven to be a great success, demonstrating that people consciously want to make a difference to their environment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“With the declaration of a climate emergency and more recently an ecological emergency, there has never been a more important time for us all to look at making positive changes that will improve both our own and the planet’s health.

EcoFest. Picture supplied.

“Our Climate Emergency Action Plan is designed to improve our residents’ standard of living by addressing traffic congestion, improving air quality, enhancing biodiversity, and encouraging more energy efficient homes and public buildings.

“It’s an event designed for everyone, so I encourage as many as possible to attend and commit to at least one change they can make that will truly make a difference.”

Read more: Warwick based charity gets cash boost thanks to efforts of fundraiser at Leamington supermarket

Part of the ethos of the event is to show how easy it is to live a healthy, sustainable, plastic-free life.

EcoFest. Picture supplied.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If individuals or companies offer sustainable, eco-friendly products or services, make delicious vegan and vegetarian food, have a particular focus on plastic-free produce, or can offer 'have-a-go' sessions with a focus on wellbeing – the organisers would love to hear from them.

Get in touch with Kate Livingston, EcoFest event co-ordinator at [email protected]

EcoFest. Picture supplied.

EcoFest. Picture supplied.