Editor’s view: Kenilworth should be proud of how the town united in a time of tragedy

Phil Hibble, editor of the Kenilworth Weekly News, reflects on a tough week for the town, who came together in the search for 86-year-old John Taylor.

It was the news that we had all dreaded - Warwickshire Police confirmed on Thursday December 12 that officers looking for John Taylor had found a body.

Tears were shed, hearts broken and John's family were in the thoughts of the whole town.

And I mean the whole town. It would be inappropriate for me to say that any silver lining can be taken from this tragedy but the way that Kenilworth - and wider area - united in their search for the 86-year-old man was nothing short of extraordinary.

Volunteers meetin the Queen and Castle pub.

Straight from the moment John was reported missing on Tuesday December 3, people took to the fields and streets to help the police with their search. In no time at all, the Queen and Castle pub became the HQ for people to meet, gather and send out search parties. The pub offered free hot drinks and food to both police and the public.

The staff were amazing. While running a business themselves, they still managed to play a vital role. When I pitched up to report on the search, and take part in the search, they happily allowed me to set up my laptop in the corner and offered me a free drink.

Then the Help Find John Facebook was set up and the public searches became more structured. We really saw the positives of social media. Those organisers barely slept as they shared information, went out on searches in the dark, while also holding down their own jobs and family responsibilities. Hundreds of people came out in the stormy weather to help. Others offered torches and other eqipment. They are all true community heroes, alongside the emergency services who spent days searching in the terrible weather, rsiking their own lives to help save John.

The whole effort was appreciated by John's family who took great comfort in the town's response.

Now we have to respect their wishes and give them the privacy they need.