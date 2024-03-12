Emergency services call off search for missing Rugby woman after body found in village

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emergency services called off the search for a missing Rugby woman after a body was found in a village.

The body, found in Birdingbury, is thought to be Clare Addison, 47.

Emergency services and volunteers attended in large numbers to search for Clare yesterday (Monday).A police spokesman said: “We are very sad to report that a short time later a deceased female was found in the area, which we believe to be Clare.

Emergency crews attended the scene.

"We have informed her family, and her next of kin is being supported by specially trained officers.