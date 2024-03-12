Emergency services call off search for missing woman after body found in south Warwickshire village
Emergency services have called off the search for a missing woman after a body was found in a south Warwickshire village.
The body, found in Birdingbury, is thought to be Clare Addison, 47, from Rugby.
Emergency services and volunteers attended in large numbers to search for Clare yesterday (Monday).
A police spokesman said: “We are very sad to report that a short time later a deceased female was found in the area, which we believe to be Clare.
"We have informed her family, and her next of kin is being supported by specially trained officers.
"We would like to thank the local community, including everyone who shared their concerns, shared our appeal, and helped with searching for Clare.“A report has been prepared for the coroner. There are no suspicious circumstances regarding this tragic incident.
“Our thoughts and condolences are with Clare’s family, friends, and colleagues at this very sad time.”