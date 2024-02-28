Emergency services confirm that woman’s body has been found in Leamington canal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emergency services have confirmed that the body of a woman has been found in a canal in Leamington.

We reported earlier that Warwickshire Police were called to a ‘concern for welfare incident’ in Old Warwick Road this morning (Wednesday February 28).

Police have cordoned off an area around a canal in Leamington this morning and said they will be providing further information later today.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has just said a woman's body has been found.

They said: "We were called to reports of a patient in the water near to Old Warwick Road at 8.38am, two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance Critical Care Car attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, a woman. Sadly, it quickly became apparent nothing could be done to save her and she was confirmed dead at the scene."

Having investigated – and made enquiries into - the incident, Warwickshire Police are not treating the death of the woman, who was in her 30s, as suspicious and a file will now be prepared for the coroner.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called to Old Warwick Road in Leamington at 8.40am this morning (Wednesday) after a report someone was believed to be in the Grand Union Canal.