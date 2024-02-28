Emergency services confirm that woman’s body has been found in Leamington canal
Emergency services have confirmed that the body of a woman has been found in a canal in Leamington.
We reported earlier that Warwickshire Police were called to a ‘concern for welfare incident’ in Old Warwick Road this morning (Wednesday February 28).
Police have cordoned off an area around a canal in Leamington this morning and said they will be providing further information later today.
West Midlands Ambulance Service has just said a woman's body has been found.
They said: "We were called to reports of a patient in the water near to Old Warwick Road at 8.38am, two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance Critical Care Car attended the scene.
"On arrival we discovered one patient, a woman. Sadly, it quickly became apparent nothing could be done to save her and she was confirmed dead at the scene."
Having investigated – and made enquiries into - the incident, Warwickshire Police are not treating the death of the woman, who was in her 30s, as suspicious and a file will now be prepared for the coroner.
A police spokeswoman said: “We were called to Old Warwick Road in Leamington at 8.40am this morning (Wednesday) after a report someone was believed to be in the Grand Union Canal.
“Officers attended along with other members of the emergency services and sadly the body of a woman in her 30s was recovered from the canal. “Her next of kin has been informed.”