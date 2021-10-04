Emotional tributes as Lutterworth's War Memorial reaches its centenary

Photo by Andrew Carpenter.

Dazzling sunshine shone down brightly to light up the centenary of Lutterworth’s War Memorial yesterday (Sunday) – just as it did 100 years ago.

Crowds gathered at the town’s Memorial Gardens at 10.30am to hear the Town Crier officially announce the ceremony to mark the 100th anniversary of the poignant tribute to the fallen.

Lutterworth College chaplain, Graham Thomas, said that 52 brave young men out of 2,000 townsfolk were killed in the First World War.

Photo by Andrew Carpenter.

The remarkable memorial was erected in 1921 to showcase their memory and sacrifice and salute their indomitable courage.

And it now honours as well all the local men and women who lost their lives so valiantly during the Second World War and in a string of other worldwide conflicts.

There was an act of homage and the Last Post was played.

South Leicestershire MP Alberto Costa, Cllr Dan Harrison, chair of Leicestershire County Council, Cllr Stephen Bilbie, chairman of Harborough District Council, former town mayors and Lutterworth town councillors all fell silent at 11am for two minutes.

Photo by Andrew Carpenter.

They were joined in their emotional tribute by proud members of the Armed Forces Veterans Breakfast Club, Royal British Legion and members of the public.

Poppy wreathes were laid by special guest of honour, Michael Kapur, Lord-Lieutenant of Leicestershire, and the president of the Royal British Legion in Lutterworth, Dick Stilgoe.

The national anthem was played.

And a commemoration plaque was unveiled by Mr Kapur, accompanied by current Lutterworth mayor, Cllr Richard Nunn.

Photo by Andrew Carpenter.

The Town Crier then went on to “close the very fitting and dignified service of remembrance”.

Guests admired a range of classic military vehicles on display as wartime favourites played by Lutterworth Town Band took everyone there back many decades to the unforgettable years of the two world wars.