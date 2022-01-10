End of an era as final last orders are called at pub in Cubbington

Regulars of a pub in Cubbington gathered for their final pints before it closed for good on Sunday.
The Queen's Head, in Queen's Street, is more than 140 years old and was still popular with villagers.
But there are now plans to replace it with houses.
Eamon Pickering, a regular of the Queen's Head, said: "This pub is a perfectly viable pub and closure is not needed as it has many people who use it as a community hub.
"Cubbington has a development already of 100 plus houses on the Rugby Road, why do we need another three / four houses put on an historic site?
"When is the district council going to realise the importance of community assets because once they are gone where do people meet up?
"With the new housing estate (on the Rugby Road), Cubbington's population will increase and then the footfall should increase at all of the pubs in the village too.
"As regulars, we all know the situation is out of our control but we just want people to be aware that this is another village or country pub which is slipping away when it doesn't need to."
The Courier tried to contact the pub's owner for a comment on Friday evening.