Energy bill support available for Warwickshire residents this winter ​

The Warwickshire Local Welfare Scheme is again distributing funding from the Department for Work and Pensions’ Household Support Fund to support people who may be struggling with their energy bills this winter.

The fund can provide short-term financial assistance in the form of a one-off voucher payment to meet an immediate need and help those who are finding it hard to manage the cost of their energy bills.

This supplements ongoing emergency support from the Local Welfare Scheme for residents in financial crisis.

Families and households in Warwickshire can apply whether they use pre-payment meters, pay by direct debit or on receipt of a bill.

Residents are invited to contact the team for a confidential discussion about their situation.

Call 0800 408 1448 or 01926 359182 or visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/householdsupportfund

This support is time-limited.

Those entitled to benefits eligible free school meals have already received this support as part of their recent cost of living payment.

For residents who previously received the winter fuel payment and are no longer eligible but are finding it difficult to meet the cost of their bills, they can go their library with a form of ID and proof of their name and address and a member of staff can help with an application for one-off support towards energy costs.

Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio Holder for environment, climate and culture said: “Using our insight from what has worked well with the allocation of previous rounds of the fund, we’ll be allocating this latest funding in a similar way to provide short-term support over the winter months.

“For this current voucher campaign, we’re putting the focus on support for residents to help them manage the costs of their energy bills, and would particularly like to hear from residents who may have previously been in receipt of the winter fuel payment and are no longer eligible but may continue to find it difficult to meet the cost of their fuel bills.”

The council is also working with Act on Energy which provides free advice around energy management and debt.

The service can also help residents arrange a boiler service or repair and assist with general home heating and energy enquiries.

For more information visit https://www.actonenergy.org.uk/support/hsf-warks

Information and advice on staying warm and well this winter is available here https://shorturl.at/WGKlW