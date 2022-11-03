Energy-saving measures will be in place this year in Leamington, Kenilworth, Warwick and Whitnash while the Christmas and Diwali lights are up in the towns.

Switch on events will take place across all four towns between Sunday (November 6) and Sunday December 4.

And Warwick District Council (WDC) has said it will restrict the times the lights are on to the ‘busier periods’ in the towns to between 4pm and 11pm in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth and 4pm to 9pm in Whitnash, totalling a reduction of 176 hours across the four towns.

This will “supplement the considerable savings WDC has already made by converting the all the illuminations to LED”.

Councillor Liam Bartlett, WDC’s portfolio holder for arts and economy, said: “During challenging times, we felt that it was important to continue with the long-held tradition of Christmas lights.

"The ‘switch-on’ events that we have planned this year will give families a chance to enjoy some fantastic free entertainment and the light displays will help to increase footfall for local shops, salons, restaurants, cafes and pubs in the run up to and during the festive season.”

This week, reader Nikki Miller wrote to The Courier and Weekly News to raise concerns about the early lights-switch on in Leamington which takes place on Sunday (November 6).

She said: “I feel this is very poor taste of the council, considering there is an energy crisis at present. With some councils deciding not to even have Christmas lights this year.

“While I don’t wish doom and gloom, surely there is increased cost to tax payers next year, along with the extra demand on low supplies for an additional month is irresponsible.”

The Warwick switch-on event will take place during the town;s Victorian Evening event on Thursday November 24.

Kenilworth will have events on two days with the first taking place in High Street on Friday November 25 and the town centre lights being switched on in Warwick Road on Sunday November 27.

And the Whitnash lights will be switched on on Sunday December 4.