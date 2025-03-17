England and Aston Villa striker Rachel Daly shows support for Dogs Trust Kenilworth

England and Aston Villa footballer Rachel Daly has paid a special visit to Dogs Trust Kenilworth to show her support for the branch of the pet rehoming charity does.

The striker who has been capped for the Lionesses 84 times and scored 16 goals, met some of the Honiley rehoming centre’s current four-legged residents with the aim of encouraging people to consider adopting a rescue dog.

Dotty the American Bulldog Cross (pictured), was just one of the dogs Rachel met, was more than a match for the Villa player and dog lover.

Dotty, who loves to play, run around and make new friends, hopes that by showing off her skills, she can find a forever home where she can go on lots of adventures, having been in Dogs Trust Kenilworth’s care for over 100 days.

Rachel also met a litter of six-week-old Malinois puppies who are all named after Greek Gods and spent time talking to the Dogs Trust team about how they look after young dogs and find new owners for the pups.

Aphrodite, Athena, Hera, Hercules, Adonis, Poseidon and Asteria have now all found owners and are settling into their forever homes.

Rachel said: “Seeing the puppies was amazing, and Dotty is a big cutie, and the work Dogs Trust is doing is fantastic.

“Dogs have always been in my family, so it is special to see the difference the team is making to their lives and their work in helping them find homes.”

Dotty is looking for a home where she is the only pet and can go on lots of quiet walks and adventures with her new family.

Initially, Dotty can be a bit nervous with dogs and humans, but once you’re in her circle of friends, she is an absolute sweetheart who loves a fuss and being the centre of attention.

Emma-Jane Thomas, Manager of Dogs Trust Kenilworth, said: “We are delighted that Rachel visited us at Dogs Trust Kenilworth, and we knew exactly the type of dogs that would love to meet her.

“As Rachel is a big dog lover, it was great to give her a sneak peek into some of our work at our rehoming centre and introduce her to Dotty, who will hopefully find a home after this lovely visit.”

For more information visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/kenilworth