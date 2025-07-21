England women's footballer Jess Carter from Warwick 'steps away' from social media due to racist abuse

England Women’s footballer Jess Carter from Warwick has stepped away from social media after she received racist abuse.

Following the Lionesses’ UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 win over Sweden Jess, whose footballing journey started at Warwick Juniors, said in a statement released by the FA: “From the start of the tournament I have experienced a lot of racial abuse.

“Whilst I feel every fan is entitled to their opinion on performance and result I don’t agree or think it’s OK to target someone’s appearance or race.

"As a result of this I will be taking a step back from social media and leaving it to a team to deal with.

Jess Carter Photo by STEVE CHRISTO AFP via Getty Images.

“As ever I am grateful for all of the support from the genuine fans but I am taking this measure to protect myself in a bid to keep my focus on helping the team anyway I can.

“Hopefully speaking out will make the people writing this abuse think twice so that others won’t have to deal with it.

"We have made some historic changes with this Lionesses squad that I am so proud to be a part of and my hope is that by speaking out about this it will make another positive change for all.

“I’m now looking forward and focusing on putting all of my energy into helping my team.”

Jess Carter when she played for Warwick Juniors. Credit: Dean Brandrick.

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western has posted on his Facebook page to say: “As ever, I'm backing you Jess and all power to you (and the rest of the squad).

“Those that seek to sow division in our society do not love this country.”