Enjoy amazing art at Kineton's autumn exhibition - with some pieces available to buy
The exhibition will take place in Kineton Village Hall on Saturday October 14 and Sunday October 15 from 10am until 5pm, with last entry at 4pm on Sunday.
Organised by the Kineton Art Group, the autumn exhibition is less formal than the group’s May show but still has a wide range of original artworks, prints, and cards, many of which are available for purchase.
Chairperson of the Kineton Art Group, Sarah Carroll, said: "We have been refurbishing the display boards thanks to a grant from the parish council so we can present the wide variety of original artworks to their best advantage.
"With Christmas on the horizon, we aim to provide the solution to some of those gift dilemmas to suit every pocket as well as unique cards for all occasions."
The free event also features live music, refreshments, including home-baked goods, and a raffle.