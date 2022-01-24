Entries are now open for Leamington's popular annual Regency Run

The race is on to sign up for a popular annual run in Leamington which raises vital cash for charity.

The Wright Hassall Leamington Regency 10k Run has raised more than £400,000 for local causes since it launched in 2005, and returns for its 18th year on Sunday, April 10.

People are being invited to kick start the New Year by signing up for the challenge, with just a week left to grab a discounted ‘early bird’ ticket offer which runs until February 1.

Nick Herd and Sam Tyler of Leamington Round Table, Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Heavyweight Boxer Lewis Williams Lewis Williams, and Wright Hassall managing partner Phil Wilding. Photo supplied

Phil Wilding, managing partner of Leamington law-firm Wright Hassall, said: “We are proud to have sponsored this much-loved sporting event every year since its inception.

“Not only is it a course that keen or budding runners alike can enjoy, it is also raising important money for good causes in our local area.

“There’s just weeks left to register for the ‘early bird’ offer so make sure you don’t miss out.”

Organised by Leamington Round Table, the event takes place at 9am on Sunday, April 10 and will be opened by Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Heavyweight Boxer Lewis Williams.

The 10km multi-terrain course takes runners through parks and gardens in Leamington.

Starting at Newbold Terrace East, the route heads anti-clockwise around Newbold Comyn, before heading back into Leamington town centre, taking in Victoria Park and Jephson Gardens,

and then finishing up at Mill Gardens.

Sam Tyler of Leamington Round Table, and this year’s Race Director, added: “There’s already been a great response to this year’s event since tickets went on sale.

“We can’t wait to see the streets of Leamington filled with cheering friends and family again this year and look forward to seeing as many entrants as possible.”

All entrants will receive a medal and a t-shirt, with a cash prize for the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd-placed male and female runners, while trophies will also be awarded to teams and age category winners,

A standard ticket costs £24 and is available until the day of the event, although early bird tickets are available until February 1 and cost £22.

Additional sponsorship for charity can be donated to the Leamington Round Table.