Equality group delighted by honorary doctorate for Rugby's longest serving councillor

Dr Shera, having just been presented with his doctorate.

Dr James Shera MBE arrived in the UK from Pakistan in 1971, becoming a teacher in Rugby and then in 1981 he became councillor for the Benn Ward – a post he holds to this day.

This makes him Rugby’s longest serving councillor – and the longest serving Pakistani councillor in the UK.

Through the decades James has done much to establish a platform for multicultural and multifaith dialogue for peace and prosperity between the UK and Pakistan.

And in March, James was awarded an honorary doctorate by Coventry University in recognition of his contribution to intercultural and interfaith harmony and multicultural education.