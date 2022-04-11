Equality group delighted by honorary doctorate for Rugby's longest serving councillor

Rugby’s longest serving councillor has received an honorary doctorate – adding to his long list of accolades.

By Alex Green
Monday, 11th April 2022, 11:15 am
Dr Shera, having just been presented with his doctorate.

Dr James Shera MBE arrived in the UK from Pakistan in 1971, becoming a teacher in Rugby and then in 1981 he became councillor for the Benn Ward – a post he holds to this day.

This makes him Rugby’s longest serving councillor – and the longest serving Pakistani councillor in the UK.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Through the decades James has done much to establish a platform for multicultural and multifaith dialogue for peace and prosperity between the UK and Pakistan.

And in March, James was awarded an honorary doctorate by Coventry University in recognition of his contribution to intercultural and interfaith harmony and multicultural education.

A spokesperson for the Equality and Inclusion Partnership (EQuIP) – of which James is the chair – said the group is delighted by the news and thanked James for his work in fostering peace and friendliness among different groups and nations.

Pakistan