Ethical clothing brand returns to Leamington with Christmas pop-up store

Positive Outlook Clothing has again opened a pop-up store at the Royal Priors shopping centre in Leamington.

Independent ethical clothing brand Positive Outlook has returned to Leamington town centre for a second time this year

The company has again set up a pop-up shop at the Royal Priors shopping centre, this time in the Upper Mall area in the unit previously occupied by Two Seasons.

The shop sells bambo leisurewear and underwear collections for women and men and other ethically produced items

Harvey Broadbent, founder of Positive Outlook Clothing, said: "Leamington has a special place in my heart and I’ve had to pinch myself several times over the past few weeks while opening this amazing store in my childhood stomping ground."

"We keep people at heart and the planet in mind in everything we do.

"Come and say hello to the team, pick up some consciously comfy clothing and help us to spread even more smiles around the town.”

To watch the launch video click here.