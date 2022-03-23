Euro Cafe for Ukraine in Leamington helps raise £1,300 for victims fleeing war

Residents of Leamington showed their support for the people of Ukraine last Saturday (March 19) at a Euro Café organised by Warwick District 4 Europe, which helped raise more than £1,300.

More than than 250 visitors enjoyed tea, coffee and cake in return for a donation to support Ukranian refugees in Poland and Ukraine.

All the money raised has been passed to the Polish Community Centre in Leamington and sent to the sisters of the Congregation of St Joseph from Ukraine, who have converted their schools and nurseries into refugee centres for those fleeing the war.

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western with the Euro Cafe organisers. Photo supplied

Many people have been left without medical supplies, and the collection will be used to provide them with the necessary medication.

Dr Stanisław Librowski explained that the Polish Community in Leamington has pre-existing links with Ukrainian and Polish charities in the region and he has recently come back from Lviv himself.

He added: “We have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from all sections of the community, including volunteers, local businesses, the local authority and our MP.

"Volunteers are now busy packing at the Harbury Lane warehouse, but it is still possible for people to donate and get involved.”

Residents turned out to support the Euro Cafe in Leamington. Photo supplied

Matt Western, MP for Warwick and Leamington, who attended the event, said: “It is wonderful to see such strong community spirit and the outpouring of solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

"The Polish Centre is doing wonderful work collecting and sending out aid to Poland and Ukraine, and the fantastic amount of money raised from this event will really help to support their work.”

Hazel Underwood, one of the organisers, said: “All Saints Church provided the venue, and volunteers and local businesses donated cakes and raffle prizes.

"We are really grateful to local businesses including CORE Leamington, Wilko, Forrest Coffee House, Delightful Desserts and The Almanack Kenilworth for the donation of raffle prizes, and to Bandstand Tea Rooms and Cakes by Sharon for the delicious cakes.”

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western at the Euro Cafe. Photo supplied

Zornitsa Mitova, owner of the Bandstand Tea Rooms in Dormer Place in Leamington, said that she was very concerned about the situation, and was happy to contribute.

Anyone who wants to support the work of the Polish Centre helping the Ukrainian refugees can follow their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/PolishcentreLeamington

