European title is Leamington powerlifter's first international win in 19 years

Leamington powerlifter Bally Cheema has won his first international title in 19-years.

Bally, who took an 18-year break from international competitions until returning in June this year, recently won the 90kg Senior Class title at the European Single Lift Deadlift Championships in Horncastle.

It was his first European title win and the only one he had not won in his class having previously won two World Powerlifting titles.

Bally said: “The road to the platform wasn’t easy.

"I injured my back just weeks before the event, and even on competition day it went again during warm-ups.

"Despite the pain, I managed to pull the lift I needed.

"It wasn’t a day for big numbers, but it was enough for the win.”

Through his #DeadliftsForADifference campaign, Bally has also been raising money for Khalsa Aid to support families affected by the Punjab floods.

With the generosity of Bally’s supporters and the wider Indian community the campaign has raised more than £1,000 so far.

Bally said: “This victory means a lot personally, but it wouldn’t have been possible without the support of my parents, my wife and my two daughters Nimret and Simret, who have been behind me every step of the way.”

In June, Bally competed in the WDFPF World Powerlifting Championships in Rome where, representing Team GB, he finished eighth out of 20 elite lifters.

He also used his participation in the event as way to raise more than £2,400 for Macmillan Cancer Support under the social media hashtag #DeadliftsForADifference.

Bally’s progress can be followed on Instagram here https://www.instagram.com/bally_singh_cheema/