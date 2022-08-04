Evening event featuring music and food coming to Kenilworth Castle

Food and music fans can enjoy an evening of ‘eats and beats’ in the stunning setting of Kenilworth Castle later this month. Top photo shows Kenilworth Castle (Photo by Heritage England) and bottom two photos shows street food and drink vendors (Photos supplied by CJ's Events Warwickshire)

CJ’s Events Warwickshire, which runs markets, festivals and events across the county and beyond, is launching its inaugural ‘Evening Eats and Beats’ event on Friday August 19.

The event will see the castle’s iconic ruins host an array of street food traders alongside bars serving local ales and cocktails and live music from up-and- coming artists, all set against the backdrop of the famous historic site.

Street food will include grilled cheese toasties from That’s Mature and masala fish and chips from ‘Indian chippy’ Cheeky Maharaja, who both cater for events across the Midlands, along with burgers and sausages from Mister V and sweet treats from The Brownie Boss, both hailing from Leamington.

Drinks will include cocktails from Gingers Bar, beer courtesy of Fosse Way Brewery and Prosecco and gin from The Little Fizz Van.

Alongside a great selection of food and drinks, entertainment will be provided by musicians Annabell Elizabeth, Cole Stock and Sonia Ruth and Leamington-based Twisted Minds.

The event will run from 6pm until 10pm and is the first of its kind at Kenilworth Castle.

Jamie Walker, director at CJ’s Events, said: “The idea of Evening Eats and Beats is to bring the local community together after what has been a difficult few years for us all.