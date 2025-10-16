Event in Leamington will mark 80th anniversary of the United Nations

An event will be held in Leamington later this month to mark the 80th anniversary of the United Nations.

The Warwick District UN Association will hold the event at the Leamington Baptist Church hall, in Chandos Street, on Saturday October 25 from 12.15pm to 1.45pm.

Guests will include the chairman of Warwick District Council Councillor Naveen Tangri, Leamington Mayor Councillor Ruggy Singh, the Mayor of Warwick Councillor Jackie D`Arcy and the Mayor of Kenilworth Councillor James Kennedy.

There will be a celebratory cake cutting and a buffet.