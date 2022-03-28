Event to promote responsible dog ownership to take place in Leamington this coming weekend

An event to promote responsible dog ownership will take place in Leamington this coming weekend.

The Doglott event hosted by Leamington Old Town Ltd will take place at The Band Factory in Althorpe Street on Sunday April 3 from 11am to 4pm.

There will be Oscars Dog nutritionist, stalls, dog walkers, dog spa specialists and dog trainers.

A poster for the Dogott event

Dog charities including Warwickshire Search and Rescue Dogs, Dogs For Good and The Guide Dogs Association will also be in attendance.