Activities planned at Dunchurch village hall have been postponed off after travellers drove onto the adjacent sports field yesterday, Monday, June 12.

The village hall trustees have called off events while the site is occupied but say they have also, working with the police, liaised with the travellers.

They believe they will move on tomorrow, Wednesday. In the meantime other, nearby landowners have stepped up protection – a heavy piece of farm equipment is now across the access to the car boot field in Alwyn Road.

The Advertiser took a look at the site this morning and there seemed to be little activity, though plenty of caravans parked up.

The view across the sports field this morning, Tuesday.

In an update yesterday evening on social media, a village hall trustee outlined the liaison that had taken place, that they were taking legal action and that the village hall would stay closed until the travellers have left, with events currently cancelled until the end of the week.