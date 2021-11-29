Events review: Warwick Castle is a picture perfect place to visit over Christmas

We've all seen it in films and on TV.

Those perfect Christmas settings - Santa Claus played by a top actor, log fires, beautifully decorated interiors, wonderful light displays, ice skating.

And for the next month or so, people visiting Warwick Castle can experience those festive delights first hand.

In what Merlin Entertainments is boasting to be its biggest ever Christmas at the Castle programme, the venue launched its three big attractions over the weekend.

Stories with Santa, held in both the castle's state dining room and library gives children and adults a chance to meet 'the main man' and Mrs Claus, hear their tales and their important message about the meaning of Christmas and to let them know what is on their wish lists this year.

It's a heartwarming experience and a great photo opportunity and this year it has an added and playful element.

Orchard Toys, a company known and highly regarded for its educational board games, has teamed up with the castle to give away an exclusive games which youngsters put together themselves with the help of Santa's trio of friendly elf helpers.

Along with the photos and the memories, the games are a nice gift to take away for them and others to enjoy and it all adds to the fun.

The stunning Light Trail will give visitors a greater appreciation of the further reaches of the castle's grounds including the peacock garden and boat house.

Families should all wrap up warm for the wintery walk, which again provides much magic and many photo opportunities.

And for the most exciting activity, the castle has opened its ice rink for the coming weeks of Christmas.

This year, the addition of push-along whales means that parents can skate freely (with an added aid for balance) while younger children call still enjoy the thrill of gliding on the ice without the fear of falling.

This, plus the penguins to help slightly older children to ease themselves into ice skating, means that parents aren't spending the whole time worrying about helping their children to stay on their feet.

Christmas is a wonderful but also expensive time of year for families with the cost of presents and festive food adding to other monthly and everyday expenses.

But if you are looking for one nice day out in the run up to, or just after Christmas then Warwick Castle and one, two or all of its festive events and attractions is well worth your consideration.

Christmas at the Castle takes place from 27 November, 2021 to 3 January, 2022.

Tickets for Castle entrance and Stories with Santa cost £26pp when booked together.

Ice skating costs £14.50 per person or from £24.50 when combined with castle entrance.

The Light Trail costs £14.50 per person or from £24.50 when combined with castle entrance

For more information about events at the Castle including Christmas Afternoon Teas and Santa Sleepovers (with prices from £339 per night) visit www.warwick-castle.com/explore/events/christmas/

