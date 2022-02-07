Ever thought about volunteering in Rugby? Come and learn more at event later this month

Latest news.

Rugbeians considering volunteering are invited to an event at the art gallery later this month, where a Rugby organisation will be on hand to explain all the options.

Warwickshire CAVA will be in the foyer at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum between 11am and 2pm on February 17 to highlight scores of local volunteering options.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire CAVA said: "Now that January is firmly out of the way, maybe you are thinking about volunteering? Many local charities are looking for volunteers to help them with their important work."

If you cannot make the event you can contact Carol Kavanagh, Rugby’s volunteering coordinator at Warwickshire CAVA, by emailing [email protected] or calling 01788 539578.