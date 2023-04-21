Everyone is invited to try their hand at archery at Rugby Archers next month

Adults and children of all ages are invited to try their hand at archery at Rugby Archers during Start Archery Week (May 6-14).

Now in its 11th year, Start Archery Week sees archery providers across the country open their doors to potential archers, welcoming people of all abilities.

On May 13, Rugby will be hosting its very own Start Archery Week event at Harris Church of England Academy, between 10.30am and 3pm. There is a suggested donation of £2 a go, and the club are donating half of all monies raised on the day to Macmillan Cancer Research.

A spokesperson for Rugby Archers said: "This fun and inclusive sport is perfect for anyone wanting to try something new - on their own or with their family and friends - even those who have never picked up a bow before will be able to enjoy the satisfaction of successfully hitting the target!

"Aside from its amazing social appeal, archery has many health benefits for both body and mind, it can help develop physical strength and fitness as well as boost confidence and increase mindfulness."

"Visitors will be able to have a go at the sport and meet friendly members or coaches to help you shoot."

Rugby Archers has been running for 21 years and has members of all abilities, who take part in archery each week.

They are based at Harris Church of England Academy. To find out more about their Start Archery Week events visit www.rugbyarchers.co.uk or contact the club secretary at [email protected]

