Exhibition dedicated to life and legend of Guy of Warwick opens in the town
An exhibition dedicated to the life and legend of Guy of Warwick has been opened in the town.
Topics depicted in the free exhibition, at the Visitor Information Centre within The Court House in Jury Street include Guy in Literature, his relics and his travels.
Guy is a legendary English hero of romance popular in England and France from the 13th to 17th centuries.
The story of Sir Guy is considered by scholars to be part of the Matter of England – a set of texts of medieval literature
The exhibition, created by the Guy of Warwick Society, will run until the week before Christmas with the visitor information centre being open from 9.30am to 4.30pm from Monday to Friday and 10am to 4.30pm on Saturdays.
Sunday opening times are from 10am to 4pm but the centre will soon be closing on Sundays for the Winter.
The official opening of the exhibition was carried out by the Mayor of Warwick Councillor Oliver Jacques.
Originally funded with assistance from a National Lottery Sharing Heritage grant, The Guy of Warwick Society makes the exhibition available to local venues as part of its ongoing efforts dedicated to keeping alive the legend of Guy.
Any organisation or venue interested in hosting the exhibition in the future can contact the Guy of Warwick Society by email at [email protected]