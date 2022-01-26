Exhibition in Southam looks back at the school and orphanage run by nuns in the town

A poster for the exhibition.

An exhibition in Southam will run alongside the reprint of a book which looks back at the days of when there was a school and orphanage which was run by nuns in the town.

Southam Heritage Collection has reprinted Mary Rock’s book Looking back at the Sister’s School about St Mary’s Primary School in Daventry Road, which was attached to the Catholic convent. .

Alongside the book is an exhibition remaining open until May, about the Sister’s school and how they first came to Southam from Germany in 1876 and developed an orphanage and school.

The exhibition will include maps, childhood memories, photographs and stories to tell the history of the enormous house the nuns built.

The event will run at Tithe Place in High Street until May and will be open on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday mornings from 10am to noon.