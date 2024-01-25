Exhibition showcases work by Leamington Studio Artists' competition winners

Some of the works at the first Leamington Studio Artists' exhibition of the year at East Lodge Gallery at Jephson Gardens. Picture submitted.

The Leamington Studio Artists (LSA) group have held their first Open Art Competition of the new year called Stories in Art.

There were 67 entries, and the judging took place earlier this month.

Prizes, including vouchers, were awarded to the following artists - First Place - Autumn Dusk an acrylic painting by Len Mackin, Second Place – Creall Falls- watercolour by Christopher Gibbons, Highly Commended - Cornish Gardens by Val Evans, Sunflower Picking by Hayley Burgess and Ecstasy by Neil Moore.

The judges were John Scott Martin of the Royal Society of Marine Artists and Caroline Griffin of the Royal Birmingham Society of Artists.

Both were impressed by the high quality and diverse range of entries, particularly praising the use of colour and storytelling in many of the pieces.

First place winner Len Mackin's Autumn Dusk captivated the judges with its atmospheric portrayal of a fading landscape, while Christopher Gibbons' Creall Falls stood out for its delicate and expressive use of watercolours.

The remaining highly commended artists - Val Evans, Hayley Burgess, and Neil Moore - each brought unique approaches to their interpretations of the stories in art theme.

All of the works are on display at the East Lodge Gallery in Jephson Gardens until Saturday February 4.