Husband and wife team Trevor and Steph Davies opened The Dice Box in Regent Street in November 2018 and it now has more than 800 games in its library, a shop and a full food and drink menu. It has also been franchised out with branches in Peterborough and Worcester and a further four locations due to open throughout 2024. Its Leamington branch will be moving to a larger premises at 12 Victoria Terrace on Tuesday (October 31).

A thriving independent board games shop and café in Leamington will soon be moving to a new larger premises in the town centre.

Husband and wife team Trevor and Steph Davies opened The Dice Box in Regent Street in November 2018.

They opened the business as a small board game café with about 250 board games in their library and served cold sandwiches, coffees and locally baked cakes.

Trevor and Steph Davies at The Dice Box in Leamington. Picture supplied.

The business now has more than 800 games in its library, a board game shop and a full food and drink menu which makes greater use of local suppliers for its beers, ciders, teas and cakes.

It has also been franchised out with branches in Peterborough and Worcester and a further four locations due to open throughout 2024.

Its Leamington branch will be moving to a larger premises at 12 Victoria Terrace on Tuesday (October 31).

Trevor and Steph have pulled The Dice Box through the economic hardships of the pandemic and came out stronger than when they went in. Steph said: “It was a really scary time for us as a business as I remember quite clearly having the phone in my hand taking phone call after phone call of people cancelling their bookings, our fully booked sheet was empty in about an hour, we honestly thought we would be closing for good.

"Trevor came up with the idea of turning to our shop to sell board games and we got through it that way.

"The support from the local community was incredible, we really would not have got through it if wasn’t for them.”