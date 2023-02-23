The owner of listed property had hoped to knock down an existing single-storey extension to the 17th Century house and replace it with a larger one.

Plans for a two-storey extension to a Grade II listed house in Warmington have been thrown out amid fears that it would ‘overwhelm’ the centuries old village property.

The owner of The Dene, in School Lane, had hoped to knock down an existing single-storey extension to the 17th Century property and replace it with a larger one.

Planning officer Sarah Leach said that while it was generally acceptable to build on the footprint of the existing extension, the size of the new addition would visually overwhelm the dwelling.

In her report to this week’s planning committee of Stratford District Council, she said: “I consider that the style of the proposed is innovative, creative and of high quality, responding to the context and solidity of the historic forms. However, the proposed size, scale and overall massing is of concern. The two-storey link and rear dining area (approximately more than 6m wide) is considered to have a domineering effect which would compromise the status and prominence of the listed building.”

There was support from ward member Cllr John Feilding (Ind, Red Horse) but members of the committee voted unanimously to refuse planning permission.

