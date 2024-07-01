'Extremely troubling and reprehensible' - Warwick Uni reacts to video 'showing Tory student group singing to Nazi song'

A still from the video that reportedly shows members of the University of Warwick Conservatives Association singing and dancing to a Nazi marching song

The University of Warwick has described a video of its Conservative student group reportedly singing and dancing to a Nazi marching song at a venue near Warwick as 'reprehensible'.

Footage from the University of Warwick Conservatives Association's (UWCA's) chairman's dinner at Wroxall Abbey, which took place two weeks ago, was obtained by The Times - the video ends after one member sees the camera and says: "Don't film!", according to the newspaper.

The song in question, titled Erika, was composed in about 1930 and became popular as a marching song for German soldiers in the WWII Nazi era.

As dinner attendees dance while the music plays, shouts of "sehr gut" - German for "very good" - can be heard.

Leaders from The Union of Jewish Students described the group's “blatant and unchallenged support for Nazism” as “utterly abhorrent”, and have called for action.

In a statement, the UWCA said it "wholeheartedly condemns the behaviour exhibited during this video and apologises for any offence that has been caused".

UWCA told the BBC the song was requested by a lone member and was not part of the pre-planned music selection for the event.

They said the individual who requested it, and another person who was not a member of the group, would be barred from future events.

They said most attendees were unaware of the origins or connotations of the song.

A spokesperson for the University of Warwick said: "We have been made aware of this video and the allegations surrounding it, which are extremely troubling.

"Behaviour like this is reprehensible and we are disappointed to see our students involved.

"The university is reviewing the material disclosed to us via our reporting service and has notified the Student's Union.

"We have requested a meeting with the Jewish Society to assist with our review."

The UWCA went on to say in its statement to the BBC: “Our members have consistently campaigned against anti-Semitism on campus.