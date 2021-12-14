Falklands War hero Simon Weston is presented with specially made motorcycle in Leamington

Simon Weston CBE with Norman Hyde.

Falklands War hero Simon Weston CBE has had a dream come true when he was formally presented with a specially made motorcycle by a legendary Leamington rider at an event in the town recently.

Simon, who is known for his charity work and recovery from the severe burns suffered during the Falklands War in 1982, had wanted to own and ride a motorcycle for many years but was unable to because of his injuries.

That was until motorcycle industry veteran Norman Hyde - who captured the World Sidecar Land Speed Record in 1972 on his Roadrunner III 850cc Triumph Trident powered outfit, stepped in and launched a £25,000 crowdfunding appeal so that Triumph could have a trike built, which Simon would be able to operate.Simon was given the magnificent machine to ride a few days before his 60th birthday earlier this year and has since clocked more than 1,000 miles on it.

Hank Hancock (builder of the motorcycle), Devron Boulton - Triumph's UK General Manager, Simon Weston CBE, Norman Hyde - project organiser and Nick Bloor - Triumph CEO.

At the time he said: "I’m living my dream.

"When I was young my late mother made me promise never to have a motorbike, but I had wanted a trike for years. I cannot thank Norman and the many people who made this happen enough, for their kindness and generosity."

He attended the event at Leamington Tennis Court Club, of which Norman has been a member for more than 35 years, recently and was presented with a large photograph of him having just been given the motorcycle.

Norman, who first met Simon two years ago, said: "I was at a reception and could not mistake Simon Weston across the room, so I went over and said I was honoured to meet him and began chatting.

"The subject turned to motorcycles.

"Simon said that he was not allowed to have one as a youth, and now, whilst he still has a great passion.

"For me, Simon is a very modern war hero, who demonstrates great British traits of dogged determination, courage and absolute resilience combined with humility.