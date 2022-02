A fallen tree has blocked a main road out of Leamington.

The fallen tree in the A425 Southam Road caused the road to be closed.

The incident was first reported at about 3.45pm today (Monday February 21).

A message on the AA Traffic website says "Road closed, traffic problem and slow traffic on A425 Southam Road both ways between Sydenham Drive and Southam Road.