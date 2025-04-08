Families evacuated as fire destroys 5G tower in Rugby
Three fire engines from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the blaze near Hunter Street last night (Monday, April 7).
Resident Dawn Austin said: “We can't thank the fire brigade and police enough.
"We were evacuated from our house near the end of Hunter Street - and it was pretty scary actually. Thank goodness it wasn't a windy night or raining. They arranged for us to stay at the community centre in Sun Street and let us know what was going on. Really grateful to them all.”
A spokesman for Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “A 5G tower was 80% damaged by fire at an address in Rugby.
"This incident is believed to be accidental ignition.”
