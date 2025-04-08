Families evacuated as fire destroys 5G tower in Rugby

Families had to be evacuated from their homes after a fire tore through a newly-erected 5G tower.

Three fire engines from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the blaze near Hunter Street last night (Monday, April 7).

Resident Dawn Austin said: “We can't thank the fire brigade and police enough.

"We were evacuated from our house near the end of Hunter Street - and it was pretty scary actually. Thank goodness it wasn't a windy night or raining. They arranged for us to stay at the community centre in Sun Street and let us know what was going on. Really grateful to them all.”

A spokesman for Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “A 5G tower was 80% damaged by fire at an address in Rugby.

"This incident is believed to be accidental ignition.”

