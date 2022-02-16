Family and church pay tribute to 'the kindest, caring vicar that Cubbington was blessed to have'

The Reverend Graham Coles.

The family of beloved Cubbington vicar The Reverend Graham Coles have paid tribute to him.

Reverend Graham, as he was affectionately known, died peacefully aged 61 at home in the comfort of his vicarage on Friday 4 with his wife Sam by his side.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Vicar at St Mary's church in the village, Reverend Graham faced huge ongoing challenges with head and neck cancer with which he was first diagnosed in 2001.

The cortege route around the village

He had suffered intermittently for more than 20 years.

His family said he endured the most incredible suffering this last year following his surgery at Guy’s Hospital in London back in January 2021, which eventually rendered him unable to speak or eat, most profoundly impacting on his ability to take Holy Communion.

His friends and family said he managed his illness privately with "huge dignity undoubtedly helped by his unwavering faith in God".

Described by his family as "the kindest, caring Vicar the village was blessed to have", he officiated at numerous Sunday services, baptisms, weddings and funerals during his ministry.

He started his position at the church on Easter Day 2012 and enjoyed ten years of dedicated ministry to his church and community.

In his roles as school governor at Cubbington Primary School and councillor for Cubbington Parish Council, he excelled at working for the good of the local community.

His parishioners loved and respected him, especially witnessing the fortitude he showed when his cancer returned in the summer.

Reverend Graham took an early interest in church life and worshipped with his family at Wolston St Margaret’s church in Coventry - marrying his wife Sam in 1983 at St Bartholomew’s church in the city.

Keen to grow his faith, he began searching out ways to increase his Christian studies, recognising that God was calling him to the priesthood.

Holy Spirit experiences followed him and he joined Cursillo where his faith intensified.

He made firm friendships whom all encouraged him to follow his calling to a life in service to God.

Graham worked hard throughout his adult life, training as a Gas Engineer and eventually running his own business to provide for his family, helping to raise four young children with Sam.

Around 2003 he finally decided he could no longer ignore God’s calling and began the vocations process.

This culminated in his selection for ordained ministry training at The Queen’s Foundation Theological College in Birmingham.

Ordained at Coventry Cathedral in 2009 by the Bishop of Coventry: The Right Reverend Dr Christopher Cocksworth, Graham began his work as curate of St Mary Magdalene church in Lillington under the mentorship of The Reverend Charlotte Gale.

In 2012, having gained his parish experience, he finally secured his position and lifelong calling to become a parish priest in his own right.

Sam said: "He entered St Mary’s church Cubbington in his role as priest-in-charge, eventually becoming vicar of the parish, where he soon became loved for his humble, kind, hard-working and loving ministry to his parish.

"He was a true gentleman, down to earth, highly respected and dearly loved by all.

"His kindness and compassion shone through and nothing was ever too much trouble.

"Whatever time it was, day or night he would be called upon to minister to the sick or dying he counted as a privilege.

"During his vicariate Graham, together with his church family, were able to secure extra burial space in the churchyard in the Glebe land and, after many years of planning, complete the building of the parish room adjoining the church.

"What a wonderful legacy for his time at St. Mary’s.

"His passing will leave a huge void in the community and it will take time for the village to settle without him in their midst.

"Graham was an exceptional husband to Sam and father to Tom, George, Charlie and Sophie, father-in-law to Lauren, Mitchell, Faye and Harry and grandfather to little Cohen.

"May he finally rest in peace after a life of service to the Lord."

Revered Graham's funeral will take place at St Mary's church on Friday February 25 at 2.30pm.

Only those who are invited are asked to attend the service.

The funeral cortege will drive through the village between 1.45 pm and 2.15 pm .

The cortege will leave the Vicarage, turn left onto Rugby Road to the mini roundabout by Comptons Garage then right onto Kenilworth Road to the roundabout at the bottom of the hill, left onto Leicester Lane, left into Telford Avenue and at the top of Telford left onto the Cubbington Road, then back to the mini roundabout by Comptons, turn right onto Windmill Hill left into, Cross Lane, left onto New Street, left into Price Road, Right back onto Offchurch Road, right into Queen Street and then into High Street, left into Church Lane and arrive at the church.

Speaking on behalf of the congregation at St Mary's, church warden Sue Simmons said: "St. Mary’s and the village of Cubbington have been blessed by Reverend Graham's devoted ministry over the last ten years.

"His generosity of Spirit has extended beyond the Parish and his loss is deeply felt by so many.

"Graham's whole life has been dedicated to the service of God and is a shining example to us all.

"The legacy he leaves enriches all our lives."

"The funeral service can be viewed online both live and for seven days following by visiting www.wesleymedia.co.uk/webcast-viewThe login pin is 538-7922.

The webcast viewing Instructions are available on the R. Locke & Son website on the announcements and donations page.