Family finally get green light to renovate their historic house in Offchurch

By Oliver Williams
Published 8th Aug 2023, 20:11 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 20:11 BST

A family has finally won its fight to get their historic house in Offchurch renovated.

In 2017, The Hartog family bought the Grade II* listed Offa House to be used as their home but they had since had applications to completely renovate the 27-bedroom building turned down by Warwick District Council.

That was until recently, when the Hartogs’ revised plans to fully renovate the former diocesan retreat were approved by the council’s planning committee.

Offa House in Offchurch. Photograph provided by Louise Hartog.Offa House in Offchurch. Photograph provided by Louise Hartog.
The plans include the demolition of the “sprawling” 20th Century additions made to to the house by previous occupiers.

Off House owner Louise Hartog said: “With a troubled decade of seeking alternative viable uses, our own stage of the planning process for the project was initially started way back in 2017.

"Despite losing a close family member along the way – now at peace in the adjoining churchyard - we have not lost conviction in restoring Offa House or the certainty that Offchurch is a welcoming and peaceful village in which we want to stay.

"I am sure the whole community is as keen for renovations to progress as we are and we will share regular updates via the house’s Instagram page.”

https://www.instagram.com/offahouse_family_renovation/

