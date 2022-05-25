Family fun day featuring Britain’s Got Talent star will raise funds for pre-school in village near Leamington

A poster for the event.

Sunbeams pre-school in Radford Semele is holding a major fundraising event at the village park next month which will include a performance by a Britain’s Got Talent star.

The Family Fun Day at the park in Lewis Road on Saturday June 18 will feature an appearance by Hoop Guy as well as a bakeoff, a dog show and a flower arranging competition.

Other attractions will include a bouncy castle, pony rides, food and drink, games and craft stalls.

The event, sponsored by Hollies Tea & Cake Rooms and Hawkesford Estate Agents, will run from 10am to 4pm.

Funds raised will go towards essential maintenance work for the preschool.

For more information find the event’s Facebook page or email [email protected]