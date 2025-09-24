Family of Leamington Ford Foundry worker appeal for information after his sudden death from asbestos cancer

Raghbir Singh Kahlon. Picture supplied.

The family of a worker at the now closed Ford Foundry in Leamington have asked for his former colleagues to come forward with information after he died less than six months after being diagnosed with the asbestos cancer mesothelioma.

The Ford Foundry in Old Warwick Road was an iconic sight and one of Warwickshire’s largest employers for more than 60 years before it shut down in 2007.

Records show Raghbir Singh Kahlon, who would also go on to run his local post office, was employed as a machine moulder at the factory between 1966 and 1981.

Before his death, he spoke to solicitors and recalled working on a foundry production line where molten metal was poured into moulds to make components for cars and agricultural vehicles.

It is understood the pipework in the foundry was covered with asbestos, which was in poor condition and frequently disturbed by maintenance workers accessing the pipes.

Raghbir remembered that factory vehicles such as forklifts, which were used to move the moulds and load products onto lorries, and that these would frequently bump into walls and building structures, further disturbing the asbestos in the building.

In December 2024, Raghbir was diagnosed with mesothelioma, a cancer caused by asbestos, having experienced symptoms in the months prior.

Up until Raghbir’s diagnosis, he had been a very active man who exercised regularly.

Sadly, in May 2025, less than six months after his diagnosis, Raghbir died from mesothelioma aged 88.

Raghbir had previously instructed law firm Leigh Day to investigate the case and his family are now continuing with it and hoping to hear from witnesses who may be able to offer information about his working conditions.

Leigh Day partner Helen Ashton, who represents Raghbir’s family, said: “Raghbir was diagnosed with mesothelioma in December and due to the rapid progression of the disease, he sadly passed away less than six months later this May.

"We are looking to locate other people who worked the Ford foundry in Leamington who can provide further details about the ways in which asbestos was used and disturbed in the factory.”

"Any relevant information will help support Raghbir’s family's legal claim and help provide for their future."

If you can provide any relevant information, please contact Zara Brown on 0161 938 0531 or [email protected]