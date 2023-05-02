Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
2 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
2 hours ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
4 hours ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
4 hours ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
5 hours ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river

Family of two children seriously injured in fatal collision near Shipston thank emergency services their efforts

Young girl and boy suffered 'life-changing injuries'

By The Newsroom
Published 2nd May 2023, 16:26 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 16:29 BST
The family of two children who were injured in a fatal collision near Shipston have thanked emergency services and the public for their efforts.The family of two children who were injured in a fatal collision near Shipston have thanked emergency services and the public for their efforts.
The family of two children who were injured in a fatal collision near Shipston have thanked emergency services and the public for their efforts.

The family of two children who were injured in a fatal collision near Shipston have thanked emergency services and the public for their efforts.

A ten-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy suffered 'life-changing injuries' in the two-vehicle collision on the B4035 Campden Road near Portobello Crossroads around 4.10pm on Friday (April 21)

The collision, which left the children’s stepmum with serious injuries, also claimed the lives of Harry Purcell, 17, Matilda 'Tilly' Seccombe, 16, and Frank Wormald, 16.

Most Popular

The two children remain at John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford following a series of operations and the family are keen to thank the medical staff there for their hard work so far.

They said: "We would also like to express their gratitude and appreciation to the emergency service teams and members of the public who helped in the aftermath of the collision.

"Finally, they wish to extend their condolences to the families and friends of Harry, Tilly and Frank."

Related topics:ShipstonOxford