Family-run business behind projects across Warwick district marks its 12th anniversary

A family-run business behind projects across the Warwick district is marking its 12th anniversary.

Lite Haus UK, which is based in Coventry, manufactures and installs aluminium products such as windows, bi-folding, and sliding doors.

Oliver Aldersley, owner of the business, was eager to become his own boss back in 2012 and hoped to run a successful business in a field where his passions lay.

He said his aim was to offer employment to local people and to serve the surrounding areas of Coventry and Warwickshire.

Oliver said: “We chose to move premises back in 2020 which was a great decision, as it enabled us to showcase a wider range of our products and gave us a much larger factory space to increase fabrication and storage for the larger projects, we are so grateful to be a part of.

"We chose to work with Schuco & Origin brands as we wanted to offer the very best products on the market with superior quality and precision, but also options for our customers who need to work within a budget.

"Our team have worked really hard to give our showroom the ‘wow factor’, making it a warm and inviting space, where we hope our customers feel engaged, supported and excited to embark on a new project with our products.

"To show our support for the local area, we have sponsored the paddle courts at Kenilworth squash club as many of our customers are based in Kenilworth.”

To celebrate the anniversary, the company is holding an ‘open’ event including fizz, nibbles, freebies, discounts and demonstrations across three days in February