Family-run business between Leamington and Warwick steps up to supply organisers of Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Colan Ltd, which is based at the Heathcote Industrial Estate, was recently contacted by organisers behind the Games for an order of bibs. The bibs are now being used for rehearsals. Photo supplied

A family-run business which is located between Leamington and Warwick has stepped up to supply organisers of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Colan Ltd, which is based at the Heathcote Industrial Estate, creates high visibility, reflective and identification products such as bibs and and safety wear.

The business was recently contacted by organisers behind the Games for an order of bibs.

Mike Hancox, managing director of Colan Ltd, said: “We have made over 2,000 Bibs for the Commonwealth Games Opening and Closing Ceremony Rehearsals.

"The enquiry initially was from our website, but the enquirer was over the moon and could not believe her luck, when we said we had actually done the same thing for the Glasgow Games in 2014.

“The bibs were easy enough to make, but were multiple colours, coded and numbered so a lot of care and attention was required.

“The fact there was a very tight deadline, we managed to change our production schedule to accommodate this urgent order.

“We have had some rave reviews from the organisers, for the quality of our bibs and the service provided plus we were able to meet their deadline for the start of rehearsals.”