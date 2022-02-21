Family-run cidery in south Warwickshire announce busy spring line up of events

A packed programme of spring entertainment has been unveiled at Napton Cidery. Photo supplied

A packed programme of spring entertainment has been unveiled at Napton Cidery as the business continues its post-pandemic return to hosting live events.

Music, comedy, quizzes and food and drink events are all on the menu at the cidery’s taproom in Napton-on-the-Hill, as well as a new wine tasting experience.

It will be hosted by a specialist from Tomelier from Rugby, and is accompanied with a cheese board from Earlswood-based cheese makers Fowlers.

The evening starts at 7.30pm on Saturday, March 5 and tickets are £38 per head.

Tom Newbold, of Tomelier, said: “As a small local business we’re incredibly excited to be working with Napton Cidery, a thriving family-run company.

"Cider and wine have a lot in common and we can’t wait to start hosting tastings to showcase these products.”

The cidery also sees the return of its live music events on Saturday, February 26 courtesy of The Hatstand Band and also includes a visit from the Tacos El Pap food truck, from 12pm to 6pm.

A quiz night will take place on Friday, March 11 and tckets cost £2 per person.

Regular comedy nights will also be returning. The March event has sold out but more dates are due to be added soon.

An afternoon tea and tasting event has also been created for Mother’s Day, on the weekend of March 26 and 27. Tickets cost £20 per person.

The Cider Tasting and Ploughman’s and Cider Tasting Tours also continue.

Charlotte Olivier said: “We’re delighted to be able to host more events which are a fabulous way of bringing the local community together.

"There is something for everyone and we hope to see plenty of new – as well as familiar – faces joining us in the coming weeks.”

Over the next 18 months Napton will be bringing the remainder of their signature ciders onto draught as well as extending the taproom to host larger events.