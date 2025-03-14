The John Garland-Taylor team at the workshop at Hatton Shopping Village. Photo supplied by John Garland-Taylor

A Jewellers based near Warwick has been named as a finalist in the UK Jewellery Awards 2025.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Garland-Taylor, which is based at Hatton Shopping Village on the Hatton Country World site, has been shortlisted in the Commercial Jewellery Designer of the Year category.

Now in its 33rd year, the UK Jewellery Awards is the longest-running and a highly-regarded event in the British jewellery industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded by craftsman John Garland-Taylor, the business has been creating silver and gold jewellery for more than 35 years.

John and David Garland-Taylor. Photo supplied by John Garland-Taylor

John’s journey began as a smith, when he worked to restore armour for historic organisations such as the National Trust and Warwick Castle.

John has developed his expertise over the last 50 years on the hammer.

But over the past 35 years, he has used his expertise to create the business and develop a range of jewellery that reflects his passion for craftsmanship and quality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today, the business is run by his son, David Garland-Taylor.

Speaking about the business being named a finalist on the awards, David said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be recognised as a finalist for this award.

“Our jewellery is all about timeless design, quality craftsmanship, and making pieces that people love to wear every day.

"To be acknowledged on a national stage among the best in the industry is a real honour for our small, family-run team.”

The winners of the UK Jewellery Awards 2025 will be announced at an awards ceremony in London on June 25.

For more information on John Garland-Taylor visit https://johngarlandtaylor.com