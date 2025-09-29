Family serves customers at Warwickshire pub for final time after 41 years

Margaret, her family and the Blue Lias team at the Stockton Pub. Photo credit: The Blue Lias.

A family has called time on running Stockton pub after 41 years.

Margaret Stafford, her daughter Jane Murphy and their family had been running The Blue Lias Inn on the Grand Union Canal Warwickshire since 1980s.

But yesterday (Sunday September 28), they called ‘last orders’ at the pub for the final time.

Posting on the pub’s Facebook page earlier in the month, the family said: “After 41 years, we’ve made the very hard decision to leave.

“It has been a privilege and a pleasure to have worked with so many lovely people and to have served all the wonderful customers over the years.

"We as a family would like to thank you all for sharing in the manically amazing years we have spent here and we would like to wish the new tenants all the luck in the world as they take on the Blue Lias.

“We will be at the pub the evening of Saturday the 27th September for a farewell drink if anyone would like to come and say goodbye.

“Love from Jane, Margaret and all the team at the Blue Lias.”

Margaret and her late husband Brian took over the pub, which was derelict at the time, in 1984.

With the help of some friends in the building trade, the couple rebuilt the pub and named it The Blue Lias after the clay taken from the quarry in the area.

When Brian died last year, Margaret decided to hand the pub over to new managers Shelly and Mark.

Jane said the pub will be closed for a few weeks while it is refurbished and will then reopen under its new management.