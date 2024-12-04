Famous London bakery chain to open branch at Leamington property owned by star of The Apprentice

Raj Chohan and her husband have successfully secured a major deal with famous London chain Gail’s Bakery, which will be opening a new branch at 91 Regent Street – formerly occupied by The Royal Bank of Scotland - in Leamington town centre in January. Picture supplied.

A Leamington businesswoman, who starred on The Apprentice, says she has gained a sweeter investment back home than she would have done if she had won the show.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Raj Chohan and her husband have successfully secured a major deal with famous London chain Gail’s Bakery, which will be opening a new branch at 91 Regent Street – formerly occupied by The Royal Bank of Scotland - in Leamington town centre in January.

The couple bought the building, which had been overlooked due to its lack of planning permission and unconventional design, in 2021, which Raj admits “was a bit of a gamble”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After two years of navigating planning hurdles, the build finally commenced earlier this year.

Raj Chohan and her husband have successfully secured a major deal with famous London chain Gail’s Bakery, which will be opening a new branch at 91 Regent Street – formerly occupied by The Royal Bank of Scotland - in Leamington town centre in January. Picture submitted.

Interest in the commercial spaces began to heat up, with GAIL’s emerging as a top contender.

For Raj, the deal felt serendipitous, as GAIL’s name had first crossed her path during The Apprentice final, where she met chief executive Tom Molnar.

Then, during a visit to Coutts for afternoon tea, she noticed a GAIL’s Bakery next door—a moment she interpreted as fate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple ultimately chose GAIL’s from a pool of competitive offers, sealing a deal that Raj describes as “more lucrative than winning The Apprentice”.

Raj Chohan and her husband have successfully secured a major deal with famous London chain Gail’s Bakery, which will be opening a new branch at 91 Regent Street – formerly occupied by The Royal Bank of Scotland - in Leamington town centre in January. Picture supplied

When asked if The Apprentice played a role in her decision, Chohan clarified that the deal was already in motion but credits her reality TV experience for bolstering her confidence in making bold business moves.

Despite the challenges of a post-pandemic economy, Raj remains optimistic.

She said: “You have to take calculated risks.

“Work sensibly through the process, and don’t rush it.”