Famous London bakery chain to open branch at Leamington property owned by star of The Apprentice
Raj Chohan and her husband have successfully secured a major deal with famous London chain Gail’s Bakery, which will be opening a new branch at 91 Regent Street – formerly occupied by The Royal Bank of Scotland - in Leamington town centre in January.
The couple bought the building, which had been overlooked due to its lack of planning permission and unconventional design, in 2021, which Raj admits “was a bit of a gamble”.
After two years of navigating planning hurdles, the build finally commenced earlier this year.
Interest in the commercial spaces began to heat up, with GAIL’s emerging as a top contender.
For Raj, the deal felt serendipitous, as GAIL’s name had first crossed her path during The Apprentice final, where she met chief executive Tom Molnar.
Then, during a visit to Coutts for afternoon tea, she noticed a GAIL’s Bakery next door—a moment she interpreted as fate.
The couple ultimately chose GAIL’s from a pool of competitive offers, sealing a deal that Raj describes as “more lucrative than winning The Apprentice”.
When asked if The Apprentice played a role in her decision, Chohan clarified that the deal was already in motion but credits her reality TV experience for bolstering her confidence in making bold business moves.
Despite the challenges of a post-pandemic economy, Raj remains optimistic.
She said: “You have to take calculated risks.
“Work sensibly through the process, and don’t rush it.”