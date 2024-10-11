Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A pub in Kenilworth as been put on the market for £500,000.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Cottage Inn is located in Stoneleigh Road and is around one mile from the town centre.

It has been put on the market for £500,000 with estate agents Gerald Eve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Describing the property, the estate agents said: “Surrounded by a sizeable residential population, this property offers a strong roadside presence and easy access to Kenilworth's thriving community.” The two-storey property features a recently refurbished open-plan bar, as well as a lounge and a restaurant which has around 70 covers.

The Cottage Inn in Kenilworth has been put up for sale. Photo by Gerald Eve.

On the first floor there are currently five ensuite bedrooms and a managers flat.

The estate agents said the beer garden at the rear of the property, has around 32 covers. Additionally, there is a rear car park for approximately 12 vehicles and two EV charging bays which are sublet to Osprey.

For more information call Gerald Eve on 0113 5194971 or go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/153007853