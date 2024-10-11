Fancy buying a pub? Kenilworth pub put on the market for £500,000
The Cottage Inn is located in Stoneleigh Road and is around one mile from the town centre.
It has been put on the market for £500,000 with estate agents Gerald Eve.
Describing the property, the estate agents said: “Surrounded by a sizeable residential population, this property offers a strong roadside presence and easy access to Kenilworth's thriving community.” The two-storey property features a recently refurbished open-plan bar, as well as a lounge and a restaurant which has around 70 covers.
On the first floor there are currently five ensuite bedrooms and a managers flat.
The estate agents said the beer garden at the rear of the property, has around 32 covers. Additionally, there is a rear car park for approximately 12 vehicles and two EV charging bays which are sublet to Osprey.
For more information call Gerald Eve on 0113 5194971 or go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/153007853