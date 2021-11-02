Fancy learning how to cook curry and make a naan? Cookery teacher from Warwick Gates is hosting special online session

A cookery teacher from Warwick Gates is hosting a curry cook along session this week in aid of the local foodbank.

Anne Marie Lambert started Get Cooking! in 2009 after she was made redundant when she lived in Reading.

Since then she has gone on to run cooking classes across the Warwick district but because of the pandemic she has had to adapt to hosting online classes.

Anne Marie Lambert of Get Cooking! is holding a curry cook along in aid of the Foodbank. Photo supplied

Over the years she has also supported charities and organisations - including foodbanks.

On Thursday November 4 Anne Marie will be hosting an online 'learn to cook dhal and naan' session.

She said: "I am raising funds for foodbank to raise awareness of the service they provide and enable them to buy food they are short of to make up foodbank parcels.

"Instant noodles, soups and products like sandwich spreads and jams are not as frequently provided and there are people living in temporary accommodation which lack cooking facilities and others who can not afford the electricity.

"The cook along will be showing how to make a tasty affordable dhal with store/cupboard ingredients.

"I will giving lots of tips how to create this dish with what you have.

"Cooking over zoom is a great way to connect with people too providing an enjoyable way to cook your dinner."