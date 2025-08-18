Fancy owning a hotel? Take a look inside this £1.45m site up for sale in Warwickshire

The Henley Hotel in Tanworth Lane, near Henley-in-Arden, has been listed for offers in the region of £1.45 million and is being marketed by Bond Wolfe and joint agents Enterprise Hotels and Hospitality.

The Hotel, which sits on around 0.584 acres, was purpose-built as a hotel in around 1984, with additions including the current bar, lounge, dining area and gymnasium.

There were originally 30 bedrooms, but the creation of five upgraded suites resulted in a reduction to 27 bedrooms.

As well as having a dining room, bar and gym, the property is also set next to the River Alne.

James Mattin, managing director of Bond Wolfe, said that the freehold property had “huge growth potential” either continuing as a hotel or in alternative use, subject to planning permission.

Anyone interested should contact James Mattin on 07595 181 869 or by email: [email protected]

1 . The Henley Hotel, near Henley-in-Arden The reception area. Photo: Bond Wolfe

2 . The Henley Hotel, near Henley-in-Arden The hotel has been listed for offers in the region of £1.45million. Photo: Bond Wolfe

3 . The Henley Hotel, near Henley-in-Arden The gym. Photo: Bond Wolfe

4 . The Henley Hotel, near Henley-in-Arden The leisure area. Photo: Bond Wolfe