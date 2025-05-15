Fancy some free plants? Here's when you can grab some in Leamington and Warwick

Residents in Leamington and Warwick will be able to pick up some free plants next week.

Warwick District Council’s Green Spaces team and contractor idverde will be giving away free the bedding plants.

All of the bedding plants being given away are those that are currently in Jephson Gardens and St Nicholas Park.

The council said by rehoming the plants it will help ensuring that nothing goes to waste.

Warwick District Council is set to give away some bedding plants in Leamington and Warwick next week. Photo by Warwick District Council

Plants can be collected from Jephson Gardens on Tuesday May 20 from 9am to 4pm and from St Nicholas Park on Friday May 23 from 9am to 4pm.

Residents will be limited to one bag of bedding plants per person.