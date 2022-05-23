Farewell to Tony 'Banger' Walsh - Leamington and British wrestling legend's funeral took place in town today

Tony 'Banger' Walsh.

Leamington and British wrestling legend Tony Banger Walsh was laid to rest today.

Tony, whose real name was John Antony Sheehan, wrestled with household names such as Big Daddy and Giant Haystacks on ITV's World of Sport and later went on to be a minder to the stars, the vice president of Coventry City Football Club and to set up Mayfair Security in Leamington - he died after a battle with dementia on April 16 aged 72.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His funeral service took place at St Peter’s church in Dormer Place.

Tony 'Banger' Walsh during his time as a wrestler.

A celebration of his life later took place at Nailcote Hall.

Tony’s daughter Tracy has said: "If you read the tributes to him you’ll see he was very well loved and respected.

"He was a tough guy but a fair guy and he'd always try to talk his way out of conflicts first.

"As a father he was the best dad, I've had such an interesting life and I've done so much other children would not have had the chance to do and that's because of him and who he was.

Monday May 23, 2022. Tony Walsh’s Funeral at St. Peters Church in Dormer Place, Leamington Spa. Credit: David Hastings of dh Photo.

"He opened so many doors for us.”

Donations can be made in Tony’s memory to Dementia UK.

Monday May 23, 2022. Tony Walsh’s Funeral at St. Peters Church in Dormer Place, Leamington. Credit: David Hastings of dh Photo